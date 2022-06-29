Alfred E Vaniter, 75, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 8:40 a.m.

He was born Dec. 24, 1946, in Jacksonville, to Bobby Vaniter and Flossie Evans Vaniter.

He married Rhoda Striplin Vaniter.

Alfred was a veteran of the US Navy.

He was owner of Vaniter Landscaping.

Alfred was a member of the Cornerstone Ministries. He was a former Kiwanis member.

He is survived by his spouse, Rhoda Vaniter of Gillespie; children, LeAnn (Greg) Wilson of Litchfield, RoiLynn (significant other, Rich Ferguson) McClanahan of Springfield, Dawn (J.J.) McDaniel of Gillespie, Michelle (Chad) Whaley of Gillespie, Damon (Sandy) Claussen of Iowa, Kerry (Colette) Claussen of Gillespie; 16 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; sisters, Sharon (Robert) Odell of Manchester, Karen (James) Woods of Murrayville; many nieces and nephews.

Alfred was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Beverly Rawlings.

Services were held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Graveside were held on Monday, June 27, 2022 at Elm Lawn Cemetery, Litchfield.

Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.