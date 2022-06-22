Katherine J. Williams, 59, of Mount Olive, passed away at Carlinville Rehab Center, Carlinville, on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 6:38 a.m.

She was born May 7, 1963, in Taylorville, to Winston R. Robinette, Jr. and Mary Ann Robinette.

She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her parents; special friend, Roy Simmons; siblings, Larry (Heather) Robinette, Wendell (Tammy) Robinette and Cindy (Chuck) Sale.

No public services will be held.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.