Adeline Snedeker, 90, of Plainview, passed away in her sleep on June 16, 2022.

Adeline grew up and lived most of her adult life on her family farm in Plainview and attended Shipman Schools.

Adeline was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.

Since 2012 she has resided at Heritage Health in Gillespie.

She is survived by cousins, Pat Canaday, Peggy Funkhouser, Betsy Hutson, Kathy Ragain-DiGabrielle, Orland Snedeker, Edward Scroggins, Dorothy Burns, Martha Scroggins, William Scroggins, Marilyn Gill, Lois Searles and Kay Williams.

She was predeceased by her parents Marcus and Martha Snedeker.

A funeral service will be held in her honor at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Shipman Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Shipman Elementary School.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge.