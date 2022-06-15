William D. Bumgardner, Sr, 73, of Staunton, passed away at Community Memorial Hospital, Staunton, on Friday, May 13, 2022.

He was born May 19, 1948, in Lincoln, to Glenn F. Bumgardner and Juanita F. Ellegood Bumgardner.

He married Brenda J. Doeller Bumgardner on May 9, 1967. They were married for 55 years.

He was retired after having been a maintenance welder for Alton Steel.

William had an interest for classic cars and he enjoyed rock and roll music.

He is survived by his spouse, Brenda Bumgardner of Staunton; children, William Dale Bumgardner, Jr. of Staunton, Carrie A. Luna of St. Jacob, Bobbi J. (William) Gieselman of San Diego, CA, Luke (companion, Brandi Baxley) Bumgardner of Brighton; grandchildren, Austin, Mitchell, Olivia, Alyssa, Kayla, Carson, Yzzy, Lane, Aron, LeAnn, siblings, Barbara (Stanley) Peebles, Shirley (Walter) Kahl, Jim (Joyce) Bumgardner, Wanda Rains and Evelyn Koke.

William was preceded in death by his parents; twin grandsons, Darrick and Dylan Luna and brother, Frank Bumgardner.

Remains will be cremated.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the White City Village Hall, 884 S Main, Mt Olive, IL 62069.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.