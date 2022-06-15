Jerry Elliott, 78, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

Jerry was born on July 22, 1943, to J. Lynn and Mary (Bull) Elliott.

He married Darlene Weatherford on Dec. 26, 1965, in Carlinville.

He was an auto mechanic his entire life, working in the shop that he co-owned, Midtown Auto Service, PJ’s Tire and Service Center, and at times, out of his garage. He also sold Lawn-Boy lawn mowers at Elliott’s Newsstand.

Jerry taught tole painting, wood carving, and stained glass at Elliott’s Books and Crafts.

He was a member of and danced with several local dance groups. Jerry and his wife, Darlene, taught country line dance for over 20 years as the Carlinville Country Dancers.

He was a past member of the Carlinville Municipal Band and the Blackburn College Band where he played the baritone. He was a past member of the Brittany Gun Club. Jerry was a proud member of Macoupin County Historical Society and Tractor Club. Each year in the spring and fall he enjoyed taking his tractors and engines to the show at the Historical Society.

Jerry loved tractors and engines. When he couldn’t work on tractors anymore, he would watch YouTube videos of tractors and engines. He said he “just liked to hear them run”.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Darlene of Springfield; daughter, Linda (Bill) House of Springfield; granddaughter, Anna House; sister, Dawn Daley of Carlinville; nephew, Bill (Lupita) Daley of Senoia, GA; and great-nephew, Ryan Daley.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society.

The family will host a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the Macoupin County Historical Society, 920 West Breckenridge St., Carlinville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Macoupin County Historical Society, 920 W. Breckenridge St., Carlinville, IL 62626.

Visit lincolnlandcs.com to offer your condolences.