Gillespie Police Department arrests Alton homicide suspect

Deundrea Holloway charged for murder of pregnant girlfriend

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat/Coal Country Times Reporter

On June 9, the Gillespie Police Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Gillespie’s Western Street in reference to a bicycle that had been rumored to be stolen. The witness gave a description of a suspect riding away on the bicycle.

When an officer arrived on scene he observed a male that matched a provided description, indeed riding a bicycle. The suspect, who refused to identify himself, was detained, pending investigation, and transported to the Gillespie Police Department.

According to Gillespie Police Chief Jared DePoppe, “the suspect became aggressive and had to be restrained” after he had arrived.

The suspect, who was later identified as 22-year old Litchfield area resident Deundrea Holloway after he had been transferred to the Macoupin County Jail without incident, was placed under arrest for theft, resisting and obstructing a peace officer, plus the damage of state-supported property.

It turned out that Holloway was additionally wanted by the Alton Police Department for questioning in regards to an act that earned him the title of ‘savage monster.’

On that same day – June 9, at around 12:59 p.m., the APD had responded to the residence of 22-year old Liese A. Dodd on the 3400 block of Alton’s Bolivar Street in reference to a possible homicide.

“What was observed, what was learned and what was found is absolutely terrible,” APD chief Marcos Pulido said in a video that was released on the APD Facebook page June 13.

Dodd, who had just moved to the Alton area a short time ago, was discovered dead after she had been decapitated (beheaded). The unborn baby was also killed as a result.

Dodd was in an ‘on and off’ relationship with Holloway for the past two years. Her expected delivery date was in late July.

“The sufferings for the victim are horrible,” Pulido said. “Nobody should have to endure what Liese and her unborn child went through. On behalf of the Alton Police Department, I offer my sincerest condolences to Liese’s family and friends. I would like to extend a special thanks to the Madison County Coroner’s Office, the Litchfield Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois State Police, and the Gillespie Police Department and so many other law enforcement that assembled and assisted in the investigation.”

All persons are presumed innocent unless the charges are proven in a court of law.