CUSD No. 1 Board of Education recognizes ‘Straight A’ students

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Prior to the start of the June 14 Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education meeting, Carlinville High School students and athletes were recognized for high academic standing and performance.

Jacob Petrovich, Colin Pope, Henry Kalaher, Will Meyer, Mason Gilpin, Matthew Dunn, Matthew Eldred, Tyler Summers, Weston Kuykendall, Hannah Lyons, Clara Gray, Brooke Stewart, Gurveer Singh, Jenna Beck, Madalynn Bloome, Alyssa Beck, Jessica Strubbe, Lillian McCurley and Sayuri Owada received certificates, letters and pins because they had earned straight A’s in the past school year.

Hannah Gibson, Evan Loy, Addison Ruyle, Sam Wilson, Clara Gray, Christopher Laack, Maggie DeLong, Kayla Quarton, Charles Wilson, Storm England, Paige Doyle, Karly Lambert, Eli Ratcliff, Sophia Ruffatto and Michaela Utter were among other ‘Straight A’ honorees that were unable to attend.

Employment

The board hired the following individuals for the 2022-23 school year: Jessica Ryan as a special education social worker; John White as the middle school golf coach; Sandra Stiegmeier as the assistant principal for grades six through 12; Max Rogers, Cecelia Bloome, Mathew Murphy and Jamie Emmons as teacher residents.

Resignation

The board accepted the resignation of Corey Shockley.

Substitute teacher rate

With unanimous approval from the board, substitute teacher pay has now been increased to $130 per day and paraprofessionals will now receive $48 per day.

Summer project

The board made a motion approving easment on the Macoupin County Historical Society property for a storm pipe. That was accepted, along with an $23,000 tiling bid by Cole Excavating.

Support staff salary schedules and proposed increases for non-CBA staff

The board approved support staff and administrative schedules, as well as a four percent increase for Dan Presley, Patrick Drew, Gayla Walters, Heather DeNeve, Rich McClain and Jim Roth.

Food bids

The board approved bids from Kohls for bread and food, Prairie Farms for milk products and Little Italy’s Pizza.

Other business

The board passed an amended budget that was discussed at a June 14 hearing, proceeded with a three-year teacher collective bargaining agreement that consisted of a 1.8 percent increase for the 2022-23 school year, acknowledged the first reading of changes to Press No. 109, approved a job description for a teacher residency position along with a non-resident teacher waiver, declared re-employment of support staff, accepted a storage shed contract, passed a hazard route resolution and approved the anaphylaxis response policy student/athletic handbooks and consolidated plans for the upcoming school year.

Next meeting

The CUSD No. 1 Board of Education is holding a special meeting Mon., June 20.

It will be called to order at 6:45 p.m. at the North School for the purposes of public comment.