Ben Elvio Fassero, 72, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Christian Hospital North East, St. Louis, MO on Saturday, June 11, 2022.

He was born Oct. 18, 1949, in Litchfield, to Elvio Fassero and Juanita Hall Fassero.

He married Connie K. McCullough Fassero on Dec. 19, 1980 in Carlinville.

He worked in the trucking and construction industry. He enjoyed family and fishing.

He is survived by his spouse, Connie Fassero of Bunker Hill; children, Brian Fassero of Benld, Faith Fassero of Godfrey, Danielle Fassero (significant other, Greg Kleyman) of Warrenton, MO, Matthew Fassero of St. Ann, MO; grandchildren, Michael, Elodie, Ben, Tanner, Morgan, Cadee, Aliyah, Alex, Azalea, Noah, Dante, Adam, Olivia, sister, Linda Fassero of Benld and brother, Allen (Jeanine) Fassero of Bunker Hill.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.