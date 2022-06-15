Advanced EyeCare host of fundraising 5K for 5th year

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Advanced EyeCare held its 5th annual Eye 5K Run/Walk Saturday, June 11. There were 55 total entries into the race which began at 9 a.m. The course began and finished at Advanced EyeCare with the halfway/turnaround point located near Blackburn College.

There were seven age groups that runners could come first in. In the under 20 group, Vandon Sproull and Delany Reid were the winners. For the 20-29-year-olds, Brayton Gibbs and Taylor Little came in first. In the 30-39-year-old category Mitch Oswald and Lauren Ray were the winners. Josh and Alicia Meyer came in first in the 40-49 category. For the 50-59-year-olds, Darren Barnes and Leann Barr were the winners. Julie Boente and David Reid won in the 60-69 category and the sole winner of the 70+ group was Dan Hussey. The overall winners of the 5K were Jay Weber and Kaitlin Heinz.

The proceeds of the 5K help support Student Volunteers for Optometric Service to Humanity (SVOSH) at Southern College of Optometry (SCO) in Memphis. The student organization makes annual trips around to developing areas of the world to provide needed eye care, including distributing donated glasses and medications.