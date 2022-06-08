Vera Kay Gerecke, 55, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton, on Friday, May 27, 2022.

She was born July 11, 1966, in Carrollton to Harry Gerecke and Mary Meyer Gerecke.

She was a registered nurse at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

Vera loved to read and spend time with her nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Gerecke of Bunker Hill; siblings, Rob Gerecke of Algonquin, Maggie (Terry) Brooks of Cuba, Anthony (Juli) Gerecke of Bunker Hill; nieces, Mckayla, Emmy, Ashley, Katie, Jessie; nephews, Griffin, Garrett, Devyn.

Vera was preceded in death by her father.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Kidney Foundation.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.