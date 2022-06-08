Marian Mae Smith, 78, of Bunker Hill, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 12:52 p.m.

She was born Nov. 26, 1943, in Hamel to William H. Schlechte and Eleanor M. Busker Schlechte.

She married Cletus E. Smith on July 7, 1973 in Hamel. He preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 2000.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed TV, nature, animals and her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Matthew (Diana) Smith of Bunker Hill, Laura (Marcus) Isenberg of Staunton, Jennifer Smith of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Kathryn Smith, Ryon Wright, Dylan Wright, Sarah Isenberg, Gwen Isenberg; great grandchildren, Josie, Julia, Abram, Ariah, Alexander, Ryder; sibling, Daniel Schlechte of Alhambra and brother in law, Maynard Windau.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; brother, Paul Schlechte and sister, Gladys Windau.

Visitation was on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill.

Funeral services are Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, Bunker Hill.

Burial was at the Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or Adopt-A-Pet.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill is in charge of the arrangements.