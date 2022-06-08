Debby Theresa Lovsey

Debby Theresa (Crowder) Lovsey, 66, of Wilsonville, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Springfield.

She was born May 15, 1956, in St. Louis County, Mo, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Ada (Zumwalt) Crowder.

Debby was a math wiz who found her calling graduating with her bachelor’s in accounting from Sangamon College. However, this accomplishment was preceded by her desire to stay home with her kiddos until they were all in school. After her graduation, she was ready to strike out. It didn’t take long for Debby to become her own boss, successfully owning her own branch of H&R Block in Carlinville, through retirement.

Debby was a social butterfly who loved the movies and dinner out on the town with friends. She loved traveling, from cruises to road trips, she thoroughly enjoyed exploring the world. She also enjoyed shopping with friends.

She was a mother of three, Jennifer (Ronald) Barber, Robert (Michelle) Lovsey Jr., Brandace (partner Paul) Cloud; grandchildren, Dustin Barber, Logan Leitschuh, Keegan Barber, Victorya (Tory) Barber, Missy Hormann, Angel Hormann, Robert Hormann, Brendan Lovsey, and Asa Cloud; sisters, Sharon (late husband Dennis – current partner Thomas Schorn), Melody (Steve) Briggs, Penny (late partner Ronald Woosley) Pulley; brothers, Charles “Chuck” Crowder, Jr., Donald “Duck” (Paula) Crowder; many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton.

Memorials are suggested to Catty Shack in Hamel.

To order flowers or leave an online condolence, visit our website at williamsonfh.com.

Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton is in charge of arrangements.