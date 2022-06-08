Crime Stoppers hold 26th annual golf outing

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Montgomery and Macoupin County Crime Stoppers held their annual golf outing on Friday, June 3. Hosting duties switch each year and it was Montgomery County’s turn this year. The tournament, also called the “Pork Chop Open”, was held at the Indian Springs Golf Course in Filmore.

The 2022 tournament marks the 26th year of this fund-raising event. Since it began, fund-raising events like the golf tournament have enabled the Macoupin and Montgomery County Crime Stoppers to pay out over $74,675 for information leading to over 386 arrests and they have been able to recover over $423,164 in drugs and merchandise from over 3,256 anonymous tips.

There were 41 teams in this years tournament, with four players making up each team. The amount raised has yet to be finalized, but Crime Stoppers President Gerald Brand says the golf outing is the organizations biggest fund raiser of the year.