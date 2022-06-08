Businesses celebrate grand openings around Carlinville Square

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The red ribbon and giant scissors were brought out several times in the last week, celebrating grand openings of businesses around Carlinville.

In the afternoon of June 3, the ribbon was cut in front of the Collected Boutique on the Carlinville Square. The store celebrated its first birthday as a brick-and-mortar location and held a grand opening for its relocation. The store celebrated with a weekend of sales and treats for customers.

Marcy Welsh opened Collected Boutique on June 4, 2021. The store was first located at 126 S. Broad St. before moving to its current location on the north east side of the Square. The store began as an online shop which Welsh ran for a year before setting up a physical store.

Collected Boutique can be found on Facebook and Instagram @shop.collected.boutique, at their website www.shopcollectedboutique.com and by phone at 217- 299-1183.

The scissors were out again on Friday morning to celebrate the opening of both The Rabbit Hole Thrift Store and Dottie Jo Boutique, both located on the northwest side of the Carlinville Square.

The Rabbit Hole opened Oct. 2, 2021 and is run by Carlinville resident Sue Mueller. The store runs on donations and features a theme for the month. The store opened at 500 West Side Square before moving into a larger space next door in March.

The space left open by The Rabbit Hole’s move was filled by Dottie Jo Boutique moving into the space in April. Dottie Jo is run by Jamie Michaelis and features home decor, clothing and accessories. Their selection of items ranges from modern to vintage items and styles.

The Rabbit Hole Thrift and Dottie Jo Boutique can be found at 501 and 500 West Side Square. Dottie Jo can also be found on Facebook @dottiejoboutique or by calling (217) 313-5753.