Annual Strawberry Festival held at Anderson Mansion

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Carlinville was the place to be this past weekend, as a variety of events were held throughout the town.

The biggest attraction was the Macoupin County Historical Society’s annual Spring Festival, held at the Anderson Mansion. Vendors came from across the area to set up tents and sell their wares to Macoupin County residents.

The Red Barn had breakfast and lunch service. The Macoupin Antique Agricultural Association (MAAA) had their grills fired up as well, serving pork burgers and lemon shake-ups.

The MAAA also held their usual tractor show, with a selection of antique tractors on display, and their tractor parade.

The Mansion was open for tours and featured a collection of ‘Ladies Fans’ throughout the weekend.

The blacksmith and sawmill were both open and receiving visitors at the festival. Guests were encouraged to watch the smiths and millers at work and watch the live demonstrations.

A petting zoo was open for the guests and pony rides were available to the younger visitors. The kettle corn tent was open and busy, with visitors waiting to get the classic Macoupin County festival treat.

The Macoupin County Master Gardeners were set up for a one day only plant sale. A large selection of locally raised perennials, herbs, and native plants were on sale including asters, rattlesnake masters, and Blue Cadet Hostas.

Live music was performed each day. On June 4, the grounds were filled with the music of the “Soul Rangers” and June 5 saw performances by Jade Horton.

Other events, happening around Carlinville over the weekend included a well-attended $1-per-book sidewalk sale at the Carlinville Library and the third Market on the Square of 2022. Parking spots were full in both locations and many people were out enjoying the weekend weather and attending these local events.