In the early morning of May 28, 2022, Susie (Leona) Swigart, 79 of Girard, was surrounded by close family and friends while she peacefully passed through the pearly gates.

Susie was born Jan. 1, 1943, in Derry Twp, PA, a daughter of Russel Gordon and Mary Lois (McKinley) Stains.

She married Rev. Jay Leon Swigart, June 23, 1963 at the Burnham, PA Church of the Brethren.

Susie was a servant by nature, an angel on earth. She lived to help others in need. Anyone who ever met Susie will tell you that she was a blessing to have in their life. She spent her years serving the church and sharing her love with countless families through her home day-care service. “When you get big and I get little, can I wear your shoes?” That is something she always teased the kids with, but little did she know, that would someday come true. We all just wanted to put her in our pocket and carry her around to protect her. Susie was a devout Christian, a dedicated wife and mother, an inspiration to all and will be forever greatly missed.

Susie is survived by her loving husband, Rev. Jay Leon Swigart of Girard; daughters, Suzanne (Jesse) Tichinel of Middleburg, FL, Laura (Daryl) Wiles of Seymour, MO, Carolyn (Matthew) Wetter of Festus, MO and Janine Cuddy of Hillsboro, MO; 13 grandchildren; four honorary grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren, and a brother, David Stains of PA.

Susie was preceded in death by her parents; her twin brother, Robert Stains, and a sister, Ann Bubb.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Girard, Illinois.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Virden Church of the Brethren.

Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill cemetery in Girard.

Memorials may be made to Church of the Brethren Virden.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.