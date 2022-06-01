North Mac completes historic track and field season

Eighth grade boys place fourth in IESA Class 3A, Ozzie Maddox wins shot put

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

During the 2022 track and field season, North Mac athletes recieved a total of 15 state medals, set 28 school records and brought home the district’s first ever Illinois Elementary School Association state trophy.

The Panthers additionally won four county meets and a sectional along the way.

Eighth grade boys place fourth in IESA Class 3A, Ozzie Maddox wins shot put

The eighth grade boys, led by a shot put championship win and a discus runner-up finish by Ozzie Maddox, took fourth place overall at the IESA Class 3A state meet to earn a historic piece of hardware.

Maddox’s title-clinching distance in the shot put was 43’ 4.75.”

James Graves placed second behind Maddox in the shot put at 41’ 6” and was part of a 4x200m team that ranked third. He was joined by Hayden Richardson, Kadin Casey and Kevin Bricker in that relay. Cameron Hispher was an alternate.

Kolby Entrikin placed 14th in the mile and Kellen Rovey ranked ninth in the high jump.

The girls were represented by Kyana Thiebaud, Addison Cole, Cadyn Bounds and Ashley Ronan.

Bounds placed third in the long jump.

Ronan ranked fourth in the pole vault.

Cole qualified for two events, taking eighth in the 100-meter dash and 10th in the 200-meter.

Thiebaud placed 12th in the shot put.

North Mac High School boys and girls

North Mac additionally brought several of its boys and girls to the Illinois High School Association Class 1A meets in Charleston these past two weekends.

Jaquan Gause, Logan Hammann, Kaden Brown, Zane Hogan and alternate David Bolletto placed fourth in 4x200m relay finals with a time of 1:31.46.

Brown, Hammann, Bolletto and Gause also competed in the 4x100m and ranked sixth in that event (43.8 seconds).

Three of the girls’ relay teams took center stage.

The quartet of Emma Crawford, Addison Earley, Kaelyn Swift and Alexis Bowman placed sixth in the 4×100 and 11th in the 4×200.

Aryanna Maines, Natalie Little, Thoroman and Earley took 25th place in 4×400.

Individually, Crawford ranked sixth in the 100-meter dash. Hannah sprung to a 10th place finish in the high jump and Thoroman paced to 24th place in the 3200-meter run.

Colton Robinson and Ethen Siglock represent Carlinville HS in IHSA finals

Last weekend, Carlinville seniors Colton Robinson and Ethen Siglock advanced to the finals of their respective events and each placed in the IHSA Class 1A top ten.

Robinson capped off his career with a seventh place ranking in the shot put (15.54 meters).

Siglock ran the 200-meter dash in 22.64 seconds and placed ninth.