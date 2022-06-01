Monteaz Edward Walton, 40, of Carlinville, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022.

He was born Aug. 16, 1981, in Litchfield, to LeeC Walton and Yvonne (Anderson) Hairstron.

Monteaz was an artist who enjoyed drawing all the time. He also enjoyed kick boxing, karate and playing basketball. He loved his music and fishing.

He was a member of the Baptist Church in Royal Lakes.

Monteaz was a loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He is survived by his father, LeeC (Ruby) Walton of Springfield; his mother, Yvonne Hairstron of Bethalto; brothers, LeeC (Hope) Walton, Jr., Davon Walton (Brittany), Larone (Savannah) Walton, Prince (Angela) Walton, Demarcus Walton, Alex McClure; sisters, Patrice Walton, Brittany McClure.

Monteaz was preceded in death by his brother, Willie Jason Walton.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Funeral services are Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill.

Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to go the family of Monteaz Walton.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.