Carlinville Junior Football League sign-ups June 8 and 9

The Carlinville Junior Football League teams will be holding their sign-ups June 8 and 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Carlinville High School wrestling room.

All players will be fitted with equipment those nights in order for coaches to make sure everything fits or whether they need to order any additional necessary gear.

Players will take their equipment home with them the day they choose to sign up.

Those that did not turn their equipment in should bring it with them because the player will not be allowed to take it home unless they are present to be fitted.

Included with the registration form is an order document for both a practice jersey and a set of integrated padded pants. In response to parents buying this gear at a higher price than neccessary over the years, Carlinville JFL has reached an agreement with The Cubby Hole business to offer those items at a lower price due to it being bought in bulk.

All players should bring their registration form, practice gear form and all that is required to pay fees the night of sign-up.

Registration is $40. Pants are $33 and a jersey is $18.

Important dates

All JFL players must have a current physical before their first game.

July 18 is the first scheduled day of practice, in which players will wear just shoulder pads and helmets only. Anyone who orders padded pants can be picked up that night. Times will be announced at a later date.

Contacts

For more information or to have any further questions answered, contact either Chad Easterday at 217-971-0395 or Craig Reed at 217-280-2931.