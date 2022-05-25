Ruby Helen Campbell

Helen Campbell, 90 of Palmyra, passed away Tuesday morning, May 17, 2022, at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Ruby Helen was born Aug. 1, 1931, in Lynchburg, TN, a daughter of Lannie Floyd and Birdie (Findley) Chapman.

Helen married Charles W. Campbell on Nov. 23, 1958, in Estill Springs, TN. He passed away Dec. 27, 2003.

Helen was a homemaker, devoting her life to her husband and raising their son. She was also an active member of Concord Church.

Helen is survived by her son, Clay Campbell of Palmyra and several nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Frank Chapman and Howard Chapman.

Graveside services and burial were conducted on Friday, May 20, 2022 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.

Memorials may be given to Davis-Anderson Funeral Home P.O. Box 135 Carlinville, IL 62626.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.