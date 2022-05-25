Marjorie Delores Houghland

Marjorie Delores “Snookie” Houghland, 90, of Carlinville, formerly of DuQuoin, was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who passed from this world on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 4:45 a.m. at Hallmark Health Care in Carlinville.

Marjorie was born Jan. 24, 1932, at Dowell, the daughter of August “Buster” and Margaret Alongi.

She married Lyle W. Houghland on March 26, 1966, at Wolf Lake.

The simplest pleasures in life brought joy to Marjorie. She loved spending time with family especially grandchildren. She loved reading, decorating her house for the holidays and sitting on the porch watching hummingbirds. Marjorie had a passion for always wanting to help, to serve and she brought happiness to many.

Marjorie had been an office manager for the office of Dr. R.M. Kudva for over 20 years. She was a long-time member of the United Pentecostal Church in DuQuoin and in recent years a member of the Calvary United Pentecostal Church in Carlinville.

She is survived by her four children, Charles Ceto of St Louis, Ron Ceto of Murphysboro, Tina Evans (Steve) of Carlinville, Lisa Fritchley (Craig) of Indiana; two stepchildren, Steve Houghland (Kathy) of Colorado, Pam Houghland of Colorado; nine grandchildren, Colin Ceto, Ashley Haschemeyer, Seth Evans, Andrew and Alayna Fritchley, Steve Jr., Jillian, Keenan, DeEtta, Christian Houghland; great-grandchildren, Carter and Juliet Haschemeyer and Kaya Houghland.

She was preceded in death by her husband Lyle “Shorty” Houghland; her parents and one brother, Frank “Sonny” Alongi.

Visitation will be Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. until the time of service, with Funeral services at 1 p.m., at the Searby Funeral Home in DuQuoin.

Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Park in DuQuoin.

Memorials may be made to the United Pentecostal Church in DuQuoin.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, visit searbyfuneralhomes.com.