Karen Darlene Harbaugh, 67, of Carlinville, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Karen was born on June 23, 1954 to George Thomas and Eunice (Maguire) Nance in Carlinville.

Karen was an in home care giver and loved taking care of her grandchildren. She enjoyed baking cakes, making fruit bouquets and just being in the kitchen.

Karen is survived by her son, Chris Loveless of Carlinville; daughter, Angela Loveless of Carlinville; daughter, Megan (Kenneth) Reese of Carlinville; son, Takoda Harbaugh of Carlinville; 13 grandchildren; sister, Rosemary Tarran of Florida; brother, Kenny (Lynn) Petrelli of Mt. Clare; brother, Del (Jeannie) Nance of Sawyerville; half-sister, Mary (Jack) Grant of Springfield; several nieces and nephews.

Karen was preceded in death by her father, George Thomas Nance; mother, Eunice (step father, Victor) Petrelli; son, Justin Paul “J.P.” Harbaugh on August 5, 2012, and three brothers, Donnie, Thomas and Jerry Nance.

Visitation was held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the funeral home in Carlinville.

Burial will follow in Hettick Cemetery, Hettick.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.