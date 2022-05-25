JoAnn Elizabeth Ernst Mueller returned to her heavenly home May 22, 2022.

She was born July 11, 1934 to Walter F. Ernst and Lorraine (Plog) Ernst.

Mearl M. Mueller and JoAnn were married Sept. 7, 1952.

Jo Ann was a lifelong member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Carlinville, Illinois.

JoAnn loved her daily coffee group at McDonalds. JoAnn was part of a special group of women. You could always find them taking an evening boat ride or simply enjoying a fish sandwich and a beer. During and after 9/11, JoAnn became an avid “CNN and Fox News” fan. She loved her yard and her porch swing. She lived for her family and grandchildren and surprisingly she was a champion “Leg Wrestler.”

JoAnn is survived by three children, Marsha Mueller (companion Phil Boehler), Jeff Mueller, Lisa Thiessen, all of Waggoner; sisters in law, Caryl Parsell, Lora Lee Mueller; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sisters, Norma Jean Ziegler, Arlene Lorraine Anderson; daughter in law, Sherry Mueller; brother in law, Porky Mueller; nephew, Donald David “Punky” Ziegler, and niece, Pamela Jean Ziegler.

Jo Ann is rejoicing with her husband and her heavenly family. JoAnn had a great faith and knew they would all be reunited in heaven.

A visitation will be held Friday, May 27, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with services immediately following at Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville.

Burial will be in Elm Lawn Cemetery, Litchfield.

Luncheon will follow at the Farmersville K.C. Hall.

Visit heinzfuneralservice.com to leave condolences.