Ethel Marie Alexander, 87 of Carlinville, passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at Heritage Health Care in Beardstown.

Ethel was born Sept. 6, 1934, in Highland, a daughter of Fremont and Eugenia Bargetzi.

She married Louis Alexander on Dec. 21, 1954 in East St. Louis, and had been married for over 52 years at the time of his passing. He passed away Feb. 6, 2007.

Ethel worked at several businesses in Carlinville, most notably Wes’ Dairy Bar and Dairy Queen.

Ethel is survived by her sons, Terry Alexander (Liz) of Frederick, MD, Todd Alexander (Jane) of Hazelwood, MO; grandchildren, Ian and Aaron, Kayla and Nicholas; sister, Joyce Linenfelser of Highland; several nieces and nephews, and a sister-in-law Lu Pruitt of Dow.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents; husband and brother Calvin Bargetzi.

Graveside services will be conducted at 10:00 am, Friday, June 17, 2022 at Highland Cemetery, Highland.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.