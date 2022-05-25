Edwardsville man wins big at Turner Hall Queen of Hearts

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Friday nights have gotten busier and busier in Mt. Olive as the Turner Hall Queen of Hearts jackpot continued to grow. On Friday, May 20, only two cards remained- the Queen of Spades and the elusive Queen of Hearts.

At 9 p.m. that evening, Tanner Kearby of Edwardsville had his name drawn from the tumbler and chose card number 41, revealing the Queen of Hearts. As Kearby was not present at the drawing he won half of the total jackpot, winning $313,185.

Turner Hall announced via their Facebook page that they will be giving over $60,000 to the city and have donated their 50/50 earnings of over $65,000 to various local charities and organizations.

The drawings for the recently won prize began in August of 2019, with a pot of around $25,000. A new Queen of Hearts board will begin on June 24 with an estimated pot of $188,000.