Carlinville resident turns self over to police after fatal incident

On May 21st, 2022, at 7:11 a.m. The Carlinville Police Department responded to a report of a male laying in a puddle in the roadway in the 1100 block of Sumner Street. Upon arrival Officers found a male identified as Monteaz Walton, age 40 in a fetal like position on his right side.

Officers began life saving measures until Carlinville Fire Protection District and Gillespie Benld Area Ambulance Service arrived on scene, to no avail. Macoupin County Coroner was called to the scene and pronounced Mr. Walton deceased.

An autopsy was performed Saturday afternoon which determined that Mr. Walton was struck by a vehicle and succumbed to his injuries. The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Macoupin County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigations.

An updated press release was issued in the afternoon of May 23, stating that at 9 a.m. the offender turned himself in with his attorney present.

Taken into custody was Jeffrey Nejmanowski, age 19, of Carlinville.

Charges are pending for leaving the scene/failure to report death or injury within ½ hour. Mr. Nejmanowski will be held in the Macoupin County Jail pending formal charges.

Members of the public are reminded that the allegations are not proof of the defendant’s guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.