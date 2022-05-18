Rev. Carl Schmidt, 96, of Effingham, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham.

Rev. Carl was born Oct. 16, 1925 in Carlinville, the son of Anthony Phillip and Frances Elizabeth (Bellm) Schmidt.

He started school at age four when he followed his older brother, Anthony, to the small one-room schoolhouse. Together they graduated Carlinville High School, Quincy College, and Kenrick Seminary; both being ordained on May 27, 1950.

Rev. Carl was assigned as assistant priest to Sacred Heart in Springfield from 1950 – 1955, St. John in Carrollton from 1953 -1957, St. Boniface in Edwardsville from 1957-1961, and St. Patrick in Pana from 1961-1962.

In 1962, he was assigned to St. Joseph in Island Grove and Immaculate Conception in Dieterich in 1969, serving both parishes as pastor until 1988. Rev. Carl was then pastoring at St. John the Baptist in Coffeen and Sacred Heart in Panama until 2000. He was named the parochial administrator at Coffeen and Panama, until his retirement in 2005.

Following his retirement, Rev. Carl began assisting at St. Anthony in Effingham and St. Mary’s in Shumway. He was a member and chaplain of the Effingham and Hillsboro Knights of Columbus and chaplain of the Effingham Catholic Daughters of the Americas, as well as other various religious organizations.

Rev. Carl is survived by his sister, Virginia Drew of Quincy; nieces and nephews; family friends, Linda (Paul) Will, Chuck (Ellen) Einhorn, Karen (Kenny) Deters, and their families.

Rev. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bob Schmidt, Rev. Anthony “Tony” Schmidt, Larry Schmidt, and Joe Schmidt; sister, Rosemary Pankratz; Mary Einhorn.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Springfield with Bishop Thomas John Paprocki, officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 21, 2022 at St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham and for one hour prior to the funeral mass, Friday at the Cathedral.