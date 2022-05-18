Marion Eugene Damm, 89, of Smithboro, fomerly of Carlinville, passed away Monday morning, May 16, 2022, at Highland Health Care in Highland.

Marion was born June 7, 1932, in Summerville, a son of Carl and Vesta Jackson Damm.

He married Patricia Conner, Sept. 4, 1953 in Chesterfield. They later divorced, but remained good friends.

Marion was a carpenter by trade and was self employed for several years. He retired in 1993.

He enjoyed fishing, always put out a garden large enough to feed the neighborhood. His passion was his dogs.

Marion is survived by his, son, Russell Damm of Greenville; daughters, Bonnie Gray of Vilonia, AR, Diana Davidson of Springfield; son, Randy Damm of Greenville; brothers, Raymond Damm of White Hall, Kenny Damm of Palmyra, Gary Damm of Carlinville, David Damm of Chester; sisters, Betty Combs of Carrollton, Sue Coke of MO, Barb Hall of LA; 10 grandchildren, several great grandchildren.

Marion was preceded in death by his ex wife, Patricia (Conner) Damm Cameron; father, Carl Damm; mother, Vesta Jackson; sons, Roger Damm, Robert Damm, Rodney Damm; daughter, Mary Damm; brothers, Richard Damm, John Damm, Jim Damm, Tom Damm, Dean Damm, and granddaughter, Amber Caudle.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, 9 to 11 a.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Friday, May 20, 2022 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Burial will follow in Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.