CAH Auxiliary blood drive produces 41 units

Carlinville Area Hospital Auxiliary’s May 4 blood drive generated 30 units of whole blood, eight red-cell (“Double Reds) units, and three platelet donations. Those donations will go on to help 101 potential patients in the Springfield area, including Carlinville, according to Springfield-based ImpactLife.

“We always set our drive goal high,” said Auxiliary drive leader Joan Klaus. “We did not hit our mark this time, but 41 pints to help one hundred or so patients in need is still a very worthwhile result. Plus, for the first time, all of the donors will have trees planted in a U.S. National Forest in their names. So we thank them not only for donating but for their contributions to reforestation.

“We want to give special thanks to first-time donors Jo Ann Burke and Randy Heyen. We hope that they will donate again in the future and bring some friends and relatives with them. And, of course, we thank our ‘regulars’ who make up the base of blood drives, including Larry Hamel with 16 gallons, Steve Nickelson at 16 gallons, Bob Schwab with 13 gallons, Steven Meyer at the 12-gallon level, Mary Berry and Molly Joyce with three gallons each, Margaret Fehr and Lisa Reynolds two gallons each, and Jeanette McKee who reached the one-gallon mark.”

Winning the bank-donated $25 gift cards in a random drawing of all registered donors were Molly Joyce (U.S. Bank), Ed Taylor (United Community Bank), and Sandy Thyer (CNB Bank & trust).

“The Auxiliary’s next blood drive will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 7, once again at the Elks Lodge in Carlinville,” Klaus added. “In the meantime, there will be a number of other drives in and around Carlinville and Macoupin County. Until there is an effective and safe substitute for blood, we encourage every healthy individual to donate blood as often as frequency rules allow. It will save lives.”