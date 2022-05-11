Sharon Lee DeVries, 80, passed away at Heritage Health in Staunton, on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 6:25 a.m.

Sharon was born on Aug. 29, 1941 to Forest and Leta (Best) Frailey.

She married Ray Garner on Dec. 4, 1959, and they later divorced. Sharon married Merl W. DeVries on Oct. 22, 1981, and he preceded her in death.

Sharon’s greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed watching movies, quilting, counted cross stitching, hook and latch work, visiting the Alton Belle once a month and reading lots of books.

Sharon is survived by eight children in her combined family. Her daughters, Susan (Paul) DeVries, Sallie Navarro, Shelley (Ron) Perkins; sons, David Garner, Daniel Garner, Kenneth (Liz) DeVries, Keith (Lisa) Devries, Kevin DeVries; sixteen grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gary (Renee) Frailey, Larry (Carol) Frailey and a brother-in-law Jerry Gorsich.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Forest and Leta Frailey; husband, Merl; sister, Donna Gorsich; nieces, Kimberly Margehrio, Linda Baker; nephews, Jared Frailey, Rick Richards, and a granddaughter, Jessica Prose.

Visitation will take place on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Becker and Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive. Services will begin at 11 a.m. officiated by Pastor Kevin Simburger.

Burial will take place at Staunton City Cemetery in Staunton.

Memorials are suggested to the Mt. Olive Public Library.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.