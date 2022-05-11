Peter Edward Brown, 79, of Gillespie, passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital, Mt. Vernon, on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 9:43 p.m.

He was born Nov. 5, 1942, in Pekin, to Lawrence E. Brown and Margaret K. Kohlbacher Brown.

He married Louann Mattes Brown.

Peter was a graduate of Pekin High School.

He began his career as a fashion illustrator and television art director in Peoria. After he served in Vietnam with the US Army, he returned to complete his degree in Art Education at SIUC and SIUE. He taught for 25 years in the Mt. Olive Schools. After retirement, he enjoyed driving his jeep, caring for his pets, creating art and spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his spouse, Louann Brown of Gillespie; daughters, Juli (Matt) Caveny of Mt. Clare, Mindy (Jim) Savant of Benld; grandchildren, Ian (Hannah) Caveny, Brian (Lori) Caveny, Colin Caveny, Ruby Savant, Phoebe Savant; great grandchildren, Theodore, Josephine and Oliver Caveny.

Peter was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Funeral services are Friday, May 13, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Burial will be at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to Mt. Olive Academic Foundation or Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.