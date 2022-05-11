Lillian Marie Keupper, 102, of Gillespie, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie on Sunday, May 8, 2022 at 9:27 a.m.

She was born Feb. 25, 1920, in Litchfield, to Hugo W. Keupper and Marie Carroll Keupper.

Lillian attended SS Simon & Jude Catholic School, Gillespie Community High School and Webster College.

She was vice president for Peoples State Bank in Gillespie which later became United Community Bank from 1946-2000.

She was the treasurer of the Gillespie Community School District 7 for 23 years, Secretary of the Gillespie Public Library, Secretary/Treasurer of Holy Cross Cemetery and was active in many other organizations.

She was the recipient of the 2001 Civic Achievement Award from the City of Gillespie.

She is survived by her cousin, Joseph (Cleo) Novak of Gillespie; and their children, Ann Marie Sullivan of Springfield, Joseph B Novak II of Gillespie and cousin, Diane Ray of Tucson, AZ.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother in law, Dr. Rosemary K. and Dr. A. Robert Valle.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Funeral mass will be on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie Public Library or Partnership For Educational Excellence District #7.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.