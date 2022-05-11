Carlinville Library’s summer reading program packed with activities

By TOM EMERY

Enquirer~Democrat contributor

One of the most popular programs at the Carlinville Public Library returns this summer with a packed schedule of activities.

“Read Beyond the Beaten Path” is the theme for the library’s Summer Reading Program for 2022, which features fun and enriching weekly activities for all ages.

“We have a lot going on this summer, and we’re really excited about it,” said library director Hannah Miller. “Some of our activities are new, and some are old favorites. It’s a great opportunity to spend time in the library and enjoy the wonders of reading, which we hope will last for a lifetime.”

There will be story time each Tuesday starting at 10 a.m., when pre-kindergarten youngsters will meet for stories, crafts, and activities with a central theme. At 1 p.m. each Tuesday, school-aged children will meet and split into three classes – one for kindergarten and first-grade, one for second- and third-graders, and another for fourth- and fifth-graders.

Each of those groups will enjoy 45 minutes of classes of stories, crafts, and activities led by volunteers, including teachers and other special visitors from the community. Registration for story time is required by June 4 at the library or on the library’s website, carlinvillelibrary.org.

Thursdays will feature special events for all ages, related to a new camp theme of the week. Registration is required for the final two events, on July 14 and July 21, and everyone is invited to come and enjoy.

The events start on Thursday, June 9 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. with “Archeology Adventures,” highlighted by a visit from the Center for American Archeology. Children will learn of archeological fieldwork, then practice their own skills with hands-on activities.

On June 16 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., “Art Adventures” will feature an afternoon of art, with numerous fun activities. On June 23 from 1 to 2 p.m., “Storytelling Adventures” will welcome Mallory Bendorf, a noted storyteller who will present entertaining stories and tales.

“Sports Adventures” is the theme on June 30 from 1 to 2 p.m., with a special visit from a “sporty visitor.” On July 7 from 1 to 2 p.m., “Walking on the Moon” will include a visit from Mad Science St. Louis, while children will learn of space exploration and the space technology used today on Planet Earth.

On July 14 from 1 to 3 p.m., “Cardboard Carnival” will help youngsters build sculptures, structures, and marble runs with cardboard and other simple materials. Children will work alone, or as a team.

The final event, on July 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., is an After-Hours Camp Out at the Library. Children and their families will be invited to gather around a fake campfire, spend time reading inside a blanket fort, and enjoy a flashlight scavenger hunt.

Throughout the summer, children may pick up their Summer Reading Logs, which encourage youngsters to spend time with books. Children will mark off a circle on the log for every 20 minutes they read from June 7 – July 23. Prizes will be given for every fifth circle, or 100 minutes.

For more information on the summer activities, contact the Carlinville Public Library at 217-854-3505 or mail@carlinvillelibrary.org.