Martha Jane Hoover

Martha Jane (True) Hoover, 87 of Carlinville, passed on Sunday afternoon, April 24, 2022 in Houston, TX.

Martha was born, Nov. 22, 1934 to the late Dick and Anna (Betley) True.

She was the loving wife of the late Donald Leland Hoover Sr. They were married March 27, 1954 in Carlinville, and he passed away Dec. 9, 2015.

he is survived by her two sons, Donald Jr. (Paula) Hoover, Richard (Linda) Hoover; grandchildren, Mitchell (Ashley) Hoover, John (Samanda) Hoover; great grandchildren, Madelyn, Olivia, and Emma.

Martha will be missed by her family and friends. She will be laid to rest at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorial service to be announced at a later date.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home Carlinville is assisting the Hoover family with arrangements.