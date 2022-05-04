Mark Lawrence Walton, 66, passed away in his sleep at home in Witt, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

He was born Jan. 8, 1956 to Mac and Tuts Walton in Carlinville.

Mark worked in several different states before returning to the Carlinville area in the late 1980’s. He was the sole proprietor of Kreative Minds, a construction and painting company. He took great pride in his work and loved his customers.

Mark valued the kindness of his landlord, Mick Agers, who he came to think of as family.

He is survived by his siblings, Ted (Linda) Walton of Carlinville, Bill (Patty) Walton of Hemphill, TX, Dennis Walton of Carlinville, Darla (Floyd) Jackson of Litchfield, Kim (Nancy) Walton of Carlinville, and Gussie Walton of Carlinville; sister-in-law, Charlotte Erwin of Shipman; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and Ozzie, his cat and best friend.

No public services are planned.

Memorials may be sent to Benld Adopt-A-Pet.

