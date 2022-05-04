June Elaine (Travis) Hatfill, 65 of Staunton, passed away on Saturday April 30, 2022 at Heritage Health in Staunton.

June was born June 21, 1956, in Wood River, a daughter of the late George and Anna (Chura) Travis.

She married Butch Hatfill on July 22, 1974, he proceeded her in death on Oct. 6, 2019.

June was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and most of all her grandchildren. June operated a childcare home for many years.

June is survived by her daughter, Dawn (John) Claro of Gillespie; two granddaughters, Kaila (Nick) Smith of Benld and Kiersten Claro of Gillespie; one sister, Linda Prante of Staunton.

In addition to her parents and husband, her son Greg Hatfill preceded her in death.

Visitation is Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. at

Williamson Funeral Home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.

Memorials may be made to the family.