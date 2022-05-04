June Elaine (Travis) Hatfill
June Elaine (Travis) Hatfill, 65 of Staunton, passed away on Saturday April 30, 2022 at Heritage Health in Staunton.
June was born June 21, 1956, in Wood River, a daughter of the late George and Anna (Chura) Travis.
She married Butch Hatfill on July 22, 1974, he proceeded her in death on Oct. 6, 2019.
June was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and most of all her grandchildren. June operated a childcare home for many years.
June is survived by her daughter, Dawn (John) Claro of Gillespie; two granddaughters, Kaila (Nick) Smith of Benld and Kiersten Claro of Gillespie; one sister, Linda Prante of Staunton.
In addition to her parents and husband, her son Greg Hatfill preceded her in death.
Visitation is Thursday, May 5, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton. A memorial service will follow at 7 p.m. at
Williamson Funeral Home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the family.