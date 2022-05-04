Jeffrey Scott Bertolis, 52, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

He was born July 31, 1969, in Litchfield, to Mike A. Bertolis and Donna J. (Campbell) Bertolis.

He was a foreman for Tubular Steel.

He is survived by his parents, Mike and Donna Bertolis of Gillespie; son, Trenton Bertolis of Wilsonville; siblings, Mike D. Bertolis of Mt. Olive, Kevin J. (Misty) Bertolis of Gillespie, Julie Yudinsky of Carlinville, special brothers, Timothy Blevins and Palmer Blevins.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his sister, Tammara Bertolis and grandparents, Duncan and Betty Campbell.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.