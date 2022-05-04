Goodman Agency hosts open house for 45 year celebration

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Goodman Agency celebrated two milestones on Friday, April 30. The company hosted an open house at its new office on north Broad Street to celebrate the 45th year of the agency’s creation and to celebrate the one year anniversary of the new location.

The company was started in 1977 by Dale Kasten and Roger Goodman, with their wives, Rosina and Frances, working alongside them. The office was previously located on East Main Street but has now moved into the Farm Credit Services building.

Both Goodman and Kasten were present at the celebration and remarked that they felt the move was a good idea for the business. Gretchen Killam, Goodman’s daughter, has been the owner of the agency since 2018. In a 2021 statement, Killam said that the building was, “in a great location, and it has a lot of space for our offices.” She also hoped that the move would allow the company to grow, add more agents, and expand the real estate coverage area.

There are currently 13 employees at The Goodman Agency, who cover Macoupin, Montgomery and Greene counties. They are also an insurance agency providing services for farm, commercial and residential property.

Goodman Agency is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. The office can be reached at 217-854-2200, via email at info@kastengoodman.com or on their website at www.kastengoodman.com.