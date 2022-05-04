CHS boys’ basketball holds awards banquet at Reno’s

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The 2022 ‘end of season’ dinner for the Carlinville High School boys’ basketball team was held May 1 at Reno’s Pizza in Carlinville.

Awards were presented to Ethen Siglock (Free Throw Award), Ayden Tiburzi (South Central Conference All-Conference, 110% Award and MVP), Pat Dunn (Outstanding Leadership Award) and Matt Dunn (Most Improved).

Coach Dave Suits thanked parents and volunteers for their dedication to the program as well as the seniors for everything they brought to the court this season and over the course of their playing careers.

Suits also talked about the team’s overall grade point average, which he said was an ‘outstanding’ 3.4.

This year’s seniors are Tiburzi, Siglock, Carson Wiser, Mason Duckels, Aaron Wills, Cooper Gossard, Gauge Hannah, Jake Petrovich, Kai Williams and Charlie Kessinger.

Returning varsity players for next season include juniors Ryenn Hart and Trenton Clevenger; sophomores M. Dunn, Cole Sullivan and Camden Naugle; and freshman Dom Alepra.

The junior varsity team features sophomores M. Dunn, P. Dunn, Sullivan and Naugle along with freshman members Alepra, Aidan Wagner, Colin Pope, Kaney Roper and Weston Kuykendall.