Robert Frank Spencer

Robert (Bob) Frank Spencer, 88, passed away March 21, 2022, in Bellingham, WA.

He was born Jan. 6, 1934 in Carlinville, to Joseph and Muriel Clara (Taylor) Spencer.

Bob enlisted in the Navy in April, 1951 and retired in 1976 as a LCDR (04), USN.

Bob served on several ships and visited 27 countries, including wintering over in Antarctica.

Soon after retiring, Bob moved to his small farm in Deming, WA. and lived there semi-quietly for the remainder of his life. Bob was a private person but made many local friends. He was quick-witted and loved a good joke and enjoyed watching Seahawks football games.

He is survived by his sister, Lea Ellen Gresham; nephews, Joe Bissott, John Bissott, and Mark Halperin, and niece Lynnette Gonzales.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Muriel Clara Spencer; brother, James Dale Spencer and sister Betty Halperin.

At his request, funeral service will be private.