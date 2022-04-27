Robert Eugene Little, 76, of Kincaid, formerly of Carlinville, passed at 12:32 a.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center, Springfield.

He was born in Carlinville, on Saturday, June 23, 1945 the son of Myran A. and Clara W. (Freytag) Little.

Robert married Norma Maguire Feb. 22, 1964 at the Carlinville Baptist Church.

He retired after 20 years with the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad.

He enjoyed motorcycles, rare stops at the casino boats, music – specifically singing, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by a daughter, Michelle (Mark) Morris of Kincaid; sons Jason (Georgi) Little of Palmyra, Brian (Andria) Little of Eustace, FL., Brad (Tara) Little of Houston, TX.; sister, JoAnn Logston of Carlinville; grandchildren, Brandon, Devan, Thomas, Mason, Austin, Devann, Dustin, Brianna, Brody, Gabe, Zayn, Kristin, Ryan, Ian, Kora, Danielle, Morgan and nine great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Larry Little, Gary Little, James Little and sister, Shirley Smith.

Cremation Rites have been accorded.

A memorial gathering for family and friends will be announced for later this summer.

Masterson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Kincaid, is assisting with arrangements.

Memorials in memory of Robert E. Little are suggested to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, One Children’s Place, St. Louis, MO, 63110.