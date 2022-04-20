John Paul Thomas, 79, of Mt. Olive passed away on Easter Sunday, April 17, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield after suffering a massive stroke.

John “Boomer” Thomas was born on July 22, 1942 in Mt. Olive, attended school and graduating there in 1960.

He married Barbara Rhoads on August 16, 1980 in Carlinville.

His working years were spent at Hano Business Forms in Mt. Olive.

He was devoted to his family, his faith, his friends, and his community. John loved gardening, pickling peppers, the Cubs and Bears, polka music and spending time with his Mt. Olive “Bos” (friends). He celebrated the community of Mt. Olive, was active for many years in the town’s annual homecoming and centennial celebrations, and served as a volunteer fireman for many years. He was a member of the St. John Paul II Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barbara; two daughters, Cheryl (Neil) Price of Carlinville and Carla (Mike) Chandler of Athens; two brothers, Jim (Joyce) Thomas of Mt. Olive and Mike (Frostie) Thomas of Herscher; a sister, Sister Joanne Thomas of Milwaukee; grandchildren Erik (Kathleen) Price of Rushville, Kellen Price (fiancé Emily Koster) of Chatham, Ainsley Chandler and Jared Chandler of Athens; a great grandson, Rhonan; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Anna Thomas; brothers Laverne “Bo” Thomas, Don Thomas, and John Jr. in infancy.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church in Mt. Olive officiated by Father Thomas Hagstrom. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. with the service immediately following.

Burial will be in Holy Trinity Cemetery in Mt. Olive.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials may be made to the Mt. Olive Care Center and Mt. Olive Fire Department.