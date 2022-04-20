Edward Lin Davenport, 54, of Carlinville, passed on Friday, April 15, 2022 at Carlinville Area Hospital.

He was born May 19, 1967 to Linwood and Iona (Wood) Davenport, both deceased, in Jacksonville.

Ed married Lisa Scheffel on July 30, 1988 in Kane.

Ed graduated from Roxana High School in 1985 where he played drums, football, and track. He advanced to state in track and field and was an avid weightlifter. While in high school, Ed attended JB Johnson Vocational Center to learn about auto mechanics. He then attended and graduated twice from Lewis and Clark with an Associates degree in both CAD drafting and Auto Mechanics, while making the Dean’s list twice and the President’s list once.

He worked for National Maintenance and Repair as a diesel mechanic, Hurst-Rosche doing CAD drafting, GSI as a project manager working worldwide and teaching classes, and most recently for SuKup Manufacturing. Ed did many CAD services country wide for grain facilities, railway companies, homes, schools, and highway departments.

Ed enjoyed canning, processing his own meats, gardening, hunting, fishing and hand fishing, and cooking. He was an experienced handyman and assistant scoutmaster for his son’s Boy Scout Troop 63. Compassionate, caring, full of fun, kind and knowledgeable, always willing to help and share his knowledge is a great way to describe Ed, a man that didn’t know a stranger.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa Davenport; children, Kayla (Nicholas) Summer, Shaun Davenport, and Lydia (Dyllon Penzotti) Davenport all of Carlinville; grandchildren, Aubree Davenport, Elliott Summer, Ayden and Adam Penzotti all of Carlinville; sisters, Gil Wolfe and Mariann Winters; mother and father-in-law, John and Linda Scheffel of Kane; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stanley and Karen Wismer of Alsey, Brian and Heidi McDonald of Dow, many nieces and nephews.

His brother, Timothy Davenport precedes him in death.

He was a loving patriarch to his family, who loved and still loves his family and friends and will be dearly missed.

There will be no visitation per his request but a celebration of Ed’s life will take place at a later date.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.