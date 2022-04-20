Earl W. Lemarr, 55, of Hettick, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at his residence in Hettick.

Earl was born on January 26, 1967 to Maurice and Charlotte (Releford) Lemarr in Jacksonville. He graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1985. On October 15, 1988 he married Mary Sullivan in Palmyra.

Earl was the owner/operator of Lemarr Trucking out of Hettick. He was a member of O.O.I.D.A. and enjoyed fishing and motorcycles. Earl was quite ornery at times and always loved a good debate. He was an avid story teller.

Earl is survived by his wife, Mary Lemarr of Hettick; mother, Charlotte Lemarr of Carlinville, IL; daughter, Shannon (Nathaniel) Reveal of Germantown, OH; four grandchildren, Allison Bedrowsky, Wyatt Reveal, Gavin Reveal and Lillian Geninatti; two brothers, Maurice D. (Penny) Lemarr of Troy, and Michael Lemarr of Farmersville, as well as several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Earl was preceded in death by his father and a son, Jeremy Geninatti.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is assisting the Lemarr family.