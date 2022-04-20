CHS boys’ track wins at Pana Invite

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School boys’ team piled up 121 points overall and locked up a win at the Pana Invite last weekend.

Ethen Siglock outran everyone in the 100-meter dash final with a time of 11.18 seconds. Jack Rouse finished in 12.31 seconds to earn one of two sixth place finishes. His other occured during the 400-meter run (58.99 seconds).

Jake Egelhoff leapt 18’6” to earn the top spot in the long jump. Ethan Gibbel (16’6.25”) finished in seventh. Egelhoff also ended the day with a fourth place ranking in the triple jump at 35’7”. Hayden Truax (31’9.75”) placed eighth.

Colton Robinson’s 51-foot and five inch shot put was worthy of championship honors. The CHS senior additionally ranked as one of the top discus throwers with a fourth place distance of 120 feet and seven inches.

Matt Dunn ran the 800-meter final in 2:14.43 and placed runner-up.

CHS received another individual runner-up placement courtesy of Mason Gilpin, a freshman that pole vaulted 11 feet and six inches.

Third place finisher Will Meyer ventured 1600 meters in 4:54. Truax (5:25) followed behind in sixth.

Charlie Kessinger and Mason Patton formed a mini-pack and crossed the finish line at roughly the same time in the 200-meter dash. Both boys clocked 24 seconds, with Kessinger maintaining an edge of less than a half-second to take third place at 24.64. Patton’s final time was 24.93 in the fourth position.

Freshman Sam Wilson, additionally a young cross country star, showcased his stamina when he ran the 3200-meter final in a fifth-best time of 11:55.

Carlinville also took home a pair of titles in the relays, while ranking third in the other two events.

The Cavaliers won the 4×100 behind Kessinger, Siglock, Patton and Levi Yudinsky (45.70 seconds). That same quartet collaborated for a reigning time of 1:35 in the 4×200.

Yudinsky, Dunn, Rouse and Kaney Roper ran the 4×400 in 3:56.

Roper, Truax, Dunn and Jack Rives clocked a 9:37 time in the 4×800.

Boys’ team standings

1. Carlinville – 121 pts.

2. Litchfield – 112 pts.

3. New Berlin – 93 pts.

4. Pana – 88 pts.

5. Hillsboro – 46 pts.

6. Riverton – 42 pts.

6. Gillespie – 42 pts.

8. Macon Meridian – 40 pts.

9. Central A & M – 37 pts.

10. Sangamon Valley – 34 pts.

11. Pawnee – 17 pts.

12. Okaw Valley – 12 pts.

13. Stewardson-Strasburg – 1 pt.

CHS girls place seventh

On the girls’ side, Carlinville placed seventh out of 12 teams.

Freshman Hannah Gibson took center stage for CHS with a pair of ace throws. Gibson won the discus (108’4”) and ranked runner-up in the shot put (31’3.75”). Her classmate and softball teammate Isabella Tiburzi also qualified for both finals. Tiburzi placed seventh in the shot put (27’4.75”) and tenth in the discus (67’4”).

Sara Wiese sprinted to a runner-up placement with a time of 13.37 seconds in the 100-meter dash and added a fourth place finish with a 28.64 time in the 200-meter final.

Caroline Gibbel ranked seventh in the 800-meter run (2:54).

Kallie Kimbro finished with a time of 18.5 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles and placed sixth, with Lilly Foiles following behind in tenth (21.18 seconds).

Samantha Scott (tenth) finished the 400-meter run in 1:16.

Braylee Gilmore (11’10”) was 11th in the long jump.

Carlinville competed in two relays, placing fourth in the 4×100 (56.4 seconds) and fifth in the the 4×400 (4:52).

Girls’ team standings

1. Pleasant Plains – 137 pts.

2. Litchfield – 77 pts.

3. New Berlin – 68 pts.

4. Okaw Valley – 59 pts.

4. Riverton – 59 pts.

6. Macon Meridian – 58 pts.

7. Carlinville – 47 pts.

8. Pana – 33 pts.

9. Pawnee – 31 pts.

10. Sangamon Valley – 24 pts.

11. Central A & M – 21 pts.

12. Hillsboro – 4 pts.