Bruce Wayne Rice, 75, of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Bruce was born on Nov. 6, 1946 to Glenn Douglas and Lucinda Maurine (Pitchford) Rice in Springfield.

Bruce graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1965. Following graduation, he joined the US Navy and was a Shipfitter Petty Officer 3rd Class, serving during the Vietnam War.

On Nov. 27, 1965 Bruce married Carol Jean Freytag at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville.

He was a member of the Carlinville Moose Lodge #1216.

Bruce was an excellent woodworker, crafting furniture and other fine pieces. If you wanted to find Bruce, the first place you should look was his shop. He played the bass guitar and was in several bands, including touring with the Nightfall band, playing country and classic rock music. He loved watching classic movies, especially John Wayne movies, and everyone that knew him enjoyed his sense of humor. Bruce was a very loving and giving man. He wore his heart on his sleeve with pride. He never knew a stranger and would give his last penny to help anyone in need.

Bruce is survived by his wife Carol; daughter, Theresa (Mike) Landon of Carlinville; son, Glenn Douglas Rice of Carlinville; 11 grandchildren, Cory, Jason, Ashley, Andy, twins Jess and Tab, Brooke, Harley, D.J., Hayley, and Nicholas; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary (Lorraine) Rice of South Carver, MA; sister, Linda Liles of Kansas City, KS; step-brother, Greg (Michele) Buyan of Springfield.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Rudy Buyan; mother-in-law, Helen Freytag; father-in-law, Raymond (Murphy) Freytag; brother-in-law, John Liles; sister-in-law, Mary Mitchell; brother-in-law, Eldon Mitchell and a nephew, Skip Rice.

Visitation will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Cross Church, 1030 W. Main, Carlinville.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 12 noon at the Cross Church, Carlinville, with Rev. Tim Rhodus, officiating.

Burial will take place at Prairie Lawn Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

