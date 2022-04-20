Brenda A. Bushman, 61, of Bunker Hill, passed away at her residence on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 1:13 p.m.

She was born Oct. 19, 1960 in Canada to David A. Palmer and Elizabeth A. Prieur Palmer.

She married Michael Joseph Bushman on June 19, 1982 in St. Louis, MO. He preceded her in death on October 22, 2021.

She was a homemaker. She enjoyed Bingo and watching the Cardinals and the Blues with her husband. She also enjoyed being with her family.

She survived by her children, Stephanie A. (Antonio Dunn) Bushman of Bunker Hill, Kristina M. (Gary Claxton) Bushman of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Jonny, Katie, McKayla, Da’Shon, David, Gregory, Deja, Anthony, Nick, Arianna, Sophia, Drake, Maddie, Jamie; great-grandchildren, Brock, Easton, siblings, David (Ann) Palmer of Chesterfield, MO and Kenneth (Karen) Palmer of Sterling Heights, MI.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; sisters, Pennie Lindsey and Kitty Custer.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to American Lung Association.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.