Southwestern baseball cools off Greenfield

North Mac still perfect after doubleheader sweep

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

North Mac is now the only undefeated high school baseball team in the county, thanks to Southwestern.

On Apr. 8, the Piasa Birds became the first and only opponent able to tame the Greenfield-Northwestern Tigers thus far this season.

Southwestern reigned, 7-5, ending an eight-game winning streak for Greenfield.

The Birds jumped out to a 7-2 lead with three runs in the first plus a pair in both the second and the third.

Greenfield, which manufactured a tally in each of the first two frames, got back in the game with a three-spot in the fifth before Southwestern starting pitcher Marcus Payne limited the damage. Payne, who was relieved by Quinton Strohbeck in the sixth, allowed five runs on 11 hits while striking out five. Strohbeck sealed the victory with a six-out save.

Colin LeMarr went a perfect three-for-three and was one of four Birds to contribute an RBI as part of a multi-hit effort.

Hank Bouillon was two-for-three with a stolen base and an RBI. Rocky Darr went two-for-four with a double and crossed the plate three times. Gavin Day also rapped out two hits in four at-bats.

The Tigers got three hits apiece from Brady Pembrook, Dylan Pembrook and Talon Albrecht in defeat. Albrecht took the loss on the mound.

Greenfield bounced back with a 5-2 home conference win over Routt Catholic Apr. 11. The Tigers are 9-1 overall and 4-0 in their league.

Southwestern had a four-game string burned by Illinois High School Association Class 1A powerhouse Father McGivney Apr. 11 after sweeping a weekend doubleheader against Calhoun. However, the Birds did not make it easy for the Griffiths down the stretch. McGivney held on for a 7-6 win, but needed late inning heroics to break a 6-6 tie after Southwestern had put together a stunning six-run rally in the bottom of the fifth to erase a 6-0 deficit.

The Piasa Birds are 7-5 overall and will open their South Central Conference season at Carlinville (4-1) Fri., Apr. 15. Game time is 11 a.m.

North Mac sweeps doubleheader

On Apr. 9, North Mac kept its perfect season going by sweeping a Lutheran doubleheader.

The Panthers no-hit Metro-East 11-1 and demolished Springfield 19-2.

North Mac is 8-0.

Staunton blows lead late, survives Roxana in extras

Staunton coughed up a two-run lead in the bottom of the seventh, but remained focused on the task at hand and left Roxana with a 7-6 extra-inning victory Apr. 9.

Sam Best was charged with a blown save, but redeemed himself in the bottom of the eighth and set down the Shells to earn the win and complete a solid relief outing. Best worked four innings and struck out six while allowing four hits. Both of the runs he surrendered were unearned.

Best additionally contributed a pair of base knocks with the bat, along with Adam Overby.

Cody Ury, the starting pitcher for the Bulldogs, plated two runs.

Preston Denny led the Bulldogs in hits with three.

With the win, Staunton improved to 3-6.