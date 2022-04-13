Macoupin County Public Health releases heart smart winners

The month of February was National Heart Month. The Macoupin County Public Health Department invited the schools of the county to participate in a “Healthy Heart” contest to make students aware of heart disease. Heart disease is the nation’s leading cause of death.

Kindergarten, first and second graders were invited to participate in a coloring contest. Third through fourth grade were invited to participate in a poster contest.

The first place winner for Kindergarten was Lily Watkins, a student at Brighton North Elementary School. 1st place for first grade is Celia Connoyer student of Mrs. Pastrovich at Mt. Olive Grade School. First place for second grade was Eva Heller, student of Mrs. Kaganich at Carlinville Primary School. First place for third grade is Elza Moore, student of Mrs. Seymour at Shipman Elementary School. First place for fourth grade was Brooke Hemken, student of Mrs. Crouch at Zion Lutheran School in Staunton. Each winner received a certificate and a gift card to Wal-Mart.

Entries for the contest were submitted from Mt. Olive Elementary School, Ben-Gil Elementary School, Carlinville Primary School, Shipman Elementary, Brighton North Elementary School, Wolf Ridge Elementary School in Bunker Hill and Zion Lutheran School in Staunton. All participants received a certificate acknowledging their efforts to build healthy hearts.