Fred Bryan, 87, of Shipman, passed away at Jerseyville Manor Nursing Home, Jerseyville, on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 12:15 a.m.

He was born Aug. 13, 1934, in Louisville, to Charles W. Bryan and Goldie May Sparks Bryan. He was the eighth of 13 children.

He married Mary Frances Eckel Bryan on March 15, 1955. She preceded him in death on May 24, 2021.

He was a retired construction laborer.

He is survived by his children, David (Theresa) Bryan of Shipman, Ed Bryan of Shipman, Karen Farmer of Shipman, Mandy Bryan of Jerseyville; grandchildren, Jill (John) Gonzalez of Shipman, Megan Farmer of Rowlett, TX, Matthew Farmer of Las Vegas, NV and nine great grandchildren.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, spouse and grandson, Curtis Bryan.

In respect of his wishes, he will be cremated with no public services.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.